MLA condemns filing 'B report' without investigation

“The Congress-led state government’s appeasement policy has reached its heights in the state. Is it right to offer namaz and cause inconvenience to the public? If you want to block the road and organise an event, then seek permission for the same. By filing a ‘B’ report, the government has given scope for such incidents to occur elsewhere, which in turn might cause law and order problems,” he told reporters.

“Those who questioned the act of Namaz are booked by the police. I support VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell’s post condemning the act of namaz on social media. The Congress government is engaged in creating confusion in the mind of the people and thereby trying to disturb peace in the society. They are engaged in sowing the seeds of poison,” he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other ministers are working under pressure, the MLA said that “we will not be affected by their pressure tactics. We will continue our fight against the move of the government, by raising it in the assembly and will also question it legally,” he added.

The government is not acting as per the Constitution. The state government failed to take up development works in the last one year. Even the projects that were announced in the budget have not been implemented so far. There is anti public mindset and the public are taken for granted by the government, he alleged.

The voters are in favour of the BJP candidates in the south west graduates and teachers constituencies and the BJP will win with a huge margin, he said.

The rebel candidates including former MLA Raghupathi Bhat will not have any impact on the victory of the BJP candidates in the MLC election, he added.