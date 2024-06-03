MLA Poonja justifies his act of protest at police station

“I will stage protests in future also if any innocent in my constituency is booked by police," Poonja stressed during a press conference on Monday.

When posed with a query, he shot back; "Was any FIR was registered against Siddaramaiah when he had held the collar of a senior police officer?"

BJP believes in the Constitution. It was Congress which had created unrest in country and thus voters had sent them home, he told mediapersons.

“BJP Yuva Morcha leader Shashiraj Shetty is innocent and there are no cases registered against him. Yet he was labelled as a rowdy. His name was included in the FIR after the mahazar process," Harish recollected

"After Shetty is released, he will come for a truth test at any temple in the district to prove his innocence,” he declared.

Harish was quick to counter DK Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth C B’s statement that only three police personnel had been sent to his house to serve notice on May 22.

More than 15 policemen had arrived to serve notice at my house. Footage of a CC camera at my house will prove it. "SP is acting as spokesperson of Congress with an aim to please Congress leaders,” he alleged.

On submitting a charge sheet against Poonja in a case pertaining to preventing officials from clearing the foundation laid for a house by encroaching forest land at Kalenja , the MLA said; “Forest Minister in the floor of the assembly had stated that the case will be withdrawn. But now the charge sheet has been filed. What kind of administration is there in Karnataka?” he asked.

Harish's advocate K S Sharma said; “no bail process was initiated at the police station after the MLA visited the police station as part of the inquiry. There is no station bail for a non bailable offense. In a case if imprisonment is less than seven years, then police should serve notice as per section 41 of CrPC. When he /she fails to appear even after serving three notices, then it should be brought to the notice of the magistrate on non cooperation from the suspect. The magistrate decides the future course of action,” he said.

DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that the government is engaged in hate politics.