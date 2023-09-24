Home
Homeindiakarnataka

MLA sponsors DH-PV newspapers for students in Hanur taluk

Hanur MLA M R Manjunath of Chamarajanagar district has sponsored a total of 306 newspapers - DH to 12 students and PV to 294 students - of Hanur taluk.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 23:20 IST

Tenth standard students of rural schools in Hanur taluk are getting Deccan Herald (DH) and Prajavani (PV) newspapers, sponsored by the MLA of their area, since the first week of September.

Hanur MLA M R Manjunath of Chamarajanagar district has sponsored a total of 306 newspapers - DH to 12 students and PV to 294 students - of Hanur taluk. The MLA will be felicitated in an event at the Government High School in Meenyam village, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, at 11 am on September 26, on Tuesday.

Headmasters of the schools in the region, Bureau Chief of PV in Mysuru K Narasimha Murthy, DH Bureau Chief T R Sathish Kumar and Circulation Manager S Prakasha will be present.

(Published 23 September 2023, 23:20 IST)
PrajavaniDeccan HeraldHanur taluk

