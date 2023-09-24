MLA sponsors DH-PV newspapers for students in Hanur taluk

Hanur MLA M R Manjunath of Chamarajanagar district has sponsored a total of 306 newspapers - DH to 12 students and PV to 294 students - of Hanur taluk. The MLA will be felicitated in an event at the Government High School in Meenyam village, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, at 11 am on September 26, on Tuesday.