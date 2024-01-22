Modi blessed person to consecrate Lord Rama: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have been a very devoted Hindu in his past life, blessed by both Lord Shiva and Lord Venkateshwara, to achieve this feat of consecrating Lord Rama at the temple in Ayodhya.
Prior to leaving for Ayodhya, along with his family members and JDS leader Kupendra Reddy to take part in the consecration ceremony, Gowda described that this was a historical event.
“When Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was there for six years as PM, he had a very tough time receiving a carved stone pillar arriving from Gujarat. I think, PM Modi is a blessed person, perhaps in his past life he must have been a devotee of both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and both may have blessed him, otherwise it is highly unlikely to achieve such a feat in one’s life time,” he said.
The JD(S) patriarch asserted that he was not making this statement to flatter Modi as he doesn’t have to. “I am a devout Hindu. I have been going through a lot of scriptures on spiritualism and out of my minuscule knowledge, I feel that this is the only way one could achieve such a feat,” he said.