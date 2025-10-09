Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mogalli Ganesh: A chronicler of lives often unheard

Beyond the glory of the prize, Ganesh had to face the wrath of his characters and family, as he had portrayed them as they were.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The cover of Mogalli Ganesh’s autobiography Naanembudu Kinchittu.

The cover of Mogalli Ganesh’s autobiography Naanembudu Kinchittu.

Mogalli Ganesh. Photo by M S Manjunath
Mogalli Ganesh. Photo by M S Manjunath
Writing was a true passion and a mode of seeing for Mogalli Ganesh. Photo by M S Manjunath

Writing was a true passion and a mode of seeing for Mogalli Ganesh. Photo by M S Manjunath

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 19:51 IST
Karnataka NewsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us