Moral policing case filed in Kaup police station

A video clipping of the boy and girl being prevented from going on their way had gone viral on social media on Thursday evening.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 18:41 IST

Kaup police registered rioting, outraging modesty of a woman and other charges against a group for restraining a boy and girl of different communities returning from Sirimane falls near Shringeri on a two-wheeler.

A video clipping of the boy and girl being prevented from going on their way had gone viral on social media on Thursday evening.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K Arun said following the moral police incident Kaup police based on the complaint from victim's brother had registered a case under section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wilful restrainment), 505(2) (promoting enmity or ill will between communities) 354D (outraging the modesty of a woman) r/w 149 of IPC.

"Further action will be taken as according to the law," SP told DH when contacted.

(Published 21 September 2023, 18:41 IST)
