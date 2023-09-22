Moral policing case filed in Kaup police station

Udupi Superintendent of Police K Arun said following the moral police incident Kaup police based on the complaint from victim's brother had registered a case under section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wilful restrainment), 505(2) (promoting enmity or ill will between communities) 354D (outraging the modesty of a woman) r/w 149 of IPC.

"Further action will be taken as according to the law," SP told DH when contacted.