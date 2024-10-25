MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi for over 4 hours

The Lokayukta police reportedly questioned about 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to her. She had got those sites from MUDA, for reportedly using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it.
Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 27. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The FIR mentioned Parvathi as the second accused.
As per the complaint, Devaraju sold the land to B M Mallikarjuna Swamy on August 25, 2004. Further, it was converted from agricultural land to non-agriculture land. On October 6, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister Parvathi. Parvathi submitted representations to MUDA, from 2014, seeking compensation for the said land acquired by MUDA. On December 12, 2021, the then MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh allotted 14 sites on the alternative developed area on a 50:50 ratio.
In the wake of various developments, due to the issue, Parvathi returned all those sites to MUDA on October 1. Sub registrar at Additional District Registrar Office completed the process and released sites to MUDA on October 3.
