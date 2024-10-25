MUDA case: Lokayukta police question Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi for over 4 hours

The Lokayukta police reportedly questioned about 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to her. She had got those sites from MUDA, for reportedly using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it.

Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 27. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The FIR mentioned Parvathi as the second accused.