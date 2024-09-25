MUDA case: Siddaramaiah braces for testing three months as CM's 'Mr Clean' image under dark cloud

The special court has sought the investigation report by December 24, making the next three months precarious for Siddaramaiah, the two-time chief minister whose ‘Mr Clean’ image is now under a dark cloud.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has asked his legal advisor AS Ponnanna and Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to suggest the next steps. There is speculation that Siddaramaiah may challenge the First Information Report (FIR) once it is registered by the Lokayukta.

“I’ll consult lawyers and make a final decision,” Siddaramaiah said before leaving for Kerala where he attended an event along with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Sources in the CM’s camp pointed out that Siddaramaiah will have to exhaust all legal remedies in the high court before moving the Supreme Court.

Having put up a brave face so far, Siddaramaiah is counting on some legal relief and the Congress, too, is waiting to see how it goes for its CM.

“The CM will go ahead with his normal routine work,” MLC Prakash Rathod said. “It’s not that he’s disappointed. He’s determined to fight. The very fact that PM Modi himself commented on this at a rally in Haryana shows that it's more political than judicial,” he said.