MUDA case: Siddaramaiah files appeal before Karnataka High Court division bench

The Karnataka CM and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:11 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 17:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahmuda

