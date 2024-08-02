MUDA 'scam': Activist seeking CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution stands ground

Bengaluru: Activist T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, insisted Friday that a fraud was committed in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Abraham also hit back at the Cabinet for pointing out procedural flaws in the manner in which Raj Bhavan entertained his petition seeking Siddaramaiah’s prosecution.

Speaking to reporters, Abraham said the land in question—3.16 acres—was already used up to form sites and allotted to various people before Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law purchased it.

“In 2001, this land was used for the Devanur Layout. In 2004, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law purchased this ‘agricultural’ land from one Devaraj who claimed to be in possession of it. Was he in possession of land on which sites were formed and allotted to various people? Where was the agricultural land? In 2005, this ‘agricultural’ land was converted for non-agricultural purposes. In 2010, it was gifted to Siddaramaiah’s wife. Even the gift deed stated that it was an ‘agricultural’ land. Then, in 2014, Siddaramaiah’s wife sought alternative land,” Abraham charged.