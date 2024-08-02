MUDA 'scam': Activist seeking CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution stands ground

Bengaluru: Activist T J Abraham, who has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, insisted Friday that a fraud was committed in the allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Abraham also hit back at the Cabinet for pointing out procedural flaws in the manner in which Raj Bhavan entertained his petition seeking Siddaramaiah’s prosecution.
Speaking to reporters, Abraham said the land in question—3.16 acres—was already used up to form sites and allotted to various people before Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law purchased it.
“In 2001, this land was used for the Devanur Layout. In 2004, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law purchased this ‘agricultural’ land from one Devaraj who claimed to be in possession of it. Was he in possession of land on which sites were formed and allotted to various people? Where was the agricultural land? In 2005, this ‘agricultural’ land was converted for non-agricultural purposes. In 2010, it was gifted to Siddaramaiah’s wife. Even the gift deed stated that it was an ‘agricultural’ land. Then, in 2014, Siddaramaiah’s wife sought alternative land,” Abraham charged.
“So, a non-existent ‘agricultural’ land was bought, converted, gifted and compensated for. Isn’t this a fraud?” Abraham said.
On the Cabinet pointing out his “criminal antecedents, extortion and blackmail”, Abraham said: “It’s true I face those allegations. But is this a fraud or not?”
Abraham also cited a September 2023 High Court circular requiring private complainants to append prior approval granted by ‘the competent authority’ to register a private complaint. Abraham said he went to Raj Bhavan as per this.
The activist also said Gehlot heard him for more than an hour. “I gave him a presentation. He was convinced. He needn’t have read my petition,” Abraham said. This was in response to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s point that the Governor would have required two days to read Abhraham’s 200-page petition.
Published 02 August 2024, 15:08 IST