'MUDA scam': BJP stages demonstration in Mysuru, Congress leaders counter protest

Mysuru: BJP leaders and workers of Mysuru, Chamarajnagar and Mandya staged a mega protest at Maharaja college ground in Mysuru on Friday. They urged the State Government to hand over the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam case to the CBI. They also demanded the resignation of Urban development minister Bhyrathi Suresh.

Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said, "Even as Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha polls were considered as a matter of prestige by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah since it had his home district, he should have considered administration in the district as a matter of prestige. That is what people consider during elections. Since he has failed in his administration here, people have elected me as Lok Sabha candidate."

"They have failed to fill pot holes on roads and have not released funds for any developmental work in the district. They are yet to declare dengue as an emergency, and failed to take adequate measures to handle it too," he added.