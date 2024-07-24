MUDA 'scam': BJP to hold 'day-and-night' dharna in Karnataka Assembly, Council

State BJP President and MLA B Y Vijayendra too said both in the Legislative Assembly and Council "we will do overnight protest to ensure that injustice is not done to Dalits, sites given to Chief Minister's family are taken back and also over 5,000 sites that were illegally allocated."

He accused the chief minister of running away from discussion on the MUDA scam by not giving an opportunity to discuss it.

"If he had courage he should have told the Speaker to allow for discussion, the Speaker has been misused for not allowing the discussion and the opposition is being suppressed."

It is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.