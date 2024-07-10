MUDA 'scam': BJP to hold mega protest in home district of CM Siddaramaiah on July 12, demands his resignation

Speaking about the alleged MUDA "scam", Vijayendra accused the chief minister of giving wrong information to the public. "The CM's true face has come out in the open."

"At every stage in this land scam, irregularities have been committed," he alleged. "The Chief Minister has to answer to the people and should take the responsibility for the scam... the CM, who promised Rs 2,000 (a month) to poor women, has given 14 sites worth more than Rs two crore each, together worth about Rs 63-64 crore to his wife."

"If there is any CM in the country, who committed irregularities during his term and sought compensation from his own government, it is Siddaramaiah," Vijayendra added.