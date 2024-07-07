Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA scam documents shifted by flight, alleges Kumarswamy

Kumaraswamy said the government cannot close this scam like the Congress did with the Arkavathy re-do scam.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 00:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that the documents related to the MUDA scam were transported in a special flight and kept in “safe location”.

Kumaraswamy said the government cannot close this scam like the Congress did with the Arkavathy re-do scam. He even questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on why he did not declare the land in question in his 2013 election affidavit. He was addressing a press meet in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“Siddaramaiah has said all this happened during 2005-06. Then why did he not declare this property in the 2013 election affidavit? If there is no scam, then why has the chief minister asked for an inquiry?,” Kumaraswamy sought to know. He further questioned minister Byrathi Suresha that what all documents he had shifted from MUDA in a special flight and where did he keep them?

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 00:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsH D Kumaraswamymuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT