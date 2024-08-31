MUDA 'scam' | 'Governor not dependent on advice of council of ministers for allegations against CM'

Solicitor General Mehta appeared on behalf of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot before the Karnataka High Court after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah filed a petition seeking to quash the approval granted by Gehlot to investigate and prosecute him in the alleged site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).