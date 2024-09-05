MUDA scam: Petitioner urges UDD secretary to file cases against officials, beneficiaries

Mysuru: One of the petitioners against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, has complained to the Secretary for Urban Development department (UDD), urging him to files cases against the officials and also the beneficiaries who have misused the 50:50 ratio notification of the government, across Karnataka.

Snehamayi Krishna, a Mysuru-based activist, in his complaint dated September 3, sent by registered post, has also stated that if the secretary for UDD does not file the cases within seven days of receiving the complaint, he will be forced to file a complaint against the officer himself, under Column 211 and 239 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samihte.

Misuse of notification

Krishna has complained that the officials of the Urban Development Authorities in the cities, across Karnataka, including the Bengaluru Development Authority, have allotted sites under the 50:50 ratio as compensation, citing the government notification UDD/08TTP/2014, issued on February 11, 2005.