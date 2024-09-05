MUDA scam: Petitioner urges UDD secretary to file cases against officials, beneficiaries

Mysuru: One of the petitioners against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, has complained to the Secretary for Urban Development department (UDD), urging him to files cases against the officials and also the beneficiaries who have misused the 50:50 ratio notification of the government, across Karnataka.
Snehamayi Krishna, a Mysuru-based activist, in his complaint dated September 3, sent by registered post, has also stated that if the secretary for UDD does not file the cases within seven days of receiving the complaint, he will be forced to file a complaint against the officer himself, under Column 211 and 239 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samihte.
Misuse of notification
Krishna has complained that the officials of the Urban Development Authorities in the cities, across Karnataka, including the Bengaluru Development Authority, have allotted sites under the 50:50 ratio as compensation, citing the government notification UDD/08TTP/2014, issued on February 11, 2005.
“The Sub-Registrars have registered those sites and the allottees have availed them. The secretary for UDD should file a complaint against these government officials and beneficiaries at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, in Bengaluru, for further investigation by the CID.
If the secretary for UDD fails to file a complaint within seven days of receiving my complaint, I will be forced to file a complaint against the secretary himself,” the complaint reads.
“As per the documents availed by me, officials of the Urban Development Authorities and influential persons have misused the notification, to usurp the authorities’ properties illegally. The sub-registrars have also violated the rules, and have registered the properties,” the complaint reads.
Cheating
“The officials and influential individuals have cheated and caused huge losses to the authorities, as per Column 316 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samihte. Once the issues came to his notice, the secretary for UDD should have complained, either to the Police or the Court of Law. Still, he has not taken any such initiative. He has not taken any action, even after I sent a registered post in this regard on August 28. Thus, I am complaining again,” the complaint reads.
Published 05 September 2024, 12:29 IST