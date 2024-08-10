MUDA 'scam': Will neither bend, nor budge, declares Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that he would neither bend nor budge, as he has the blessings of the people.
He was speaking at ‘Janandolana’ convention, organised by the Congress in Mysuru's Maharaja's College Grounds, to counter the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo padayatre’ (foot march), which is aimed at highlighting the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Maharshi Sri Valmiki Scheduled Tribe (ST) Development Corporation scams.
The ‘padayatre’ will conclude at the same venue with a convention on Saturday.
Overwhelming response
As per the Congress, ‘Janandolana’ is held to protest against the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Karnataka and the injustice meted out by the BJP government to the people of Karnataka. The Congress leaders said that the Janadolana coincides with the anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’, which was declared on August 8, 1942, and launched in Mumbai on August 9, 1942. Janandolana received overwhelming response, as over two lakh people were part of it. Although seating arrangement was made for 80,000, people spilled out of the venue and were found in huge numbers around Maharaja’s College Grounds.
Siddaramaiah said that Manuvadis, communalists, casteists and feudalists do not tolerate power in the hands of an oppressed person. “I am in power for over four decades, since I was elected to Taluk Development Board in 1978, without a black mark. The Centre, led by BJP, is conspiring with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, to weaken and shake the democratically-elected Congress government in Karnataka. D Devaraja Urs, S Bangarappa and M Veerappa Moily also similarly suffered. Former CMs Kumaraswamy and B S Yediyurappa conspired to unseat a similar oppressed class CM N Dharam Singh,” he recalled.
No greed
Siddaramaiah said that he handled several ministries, became Deputy CM twice and CM twice, which the BJP and JD(S) are not being able to tolerate. Recalling his political career, he said, he has no greed to either make money or properties, because he did not spend any money in nine of his Assembly elections.
“As soon as the ST Corporation scam came to light, we formed a special investigation team (SIT). Twelve accused have been arrested and a charge sheet is filed. Out of Rs 84.63 crore, involved in the scam, Rs 50 crore has been recovered. Steps are taken, to recover the remaining amount. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate has entered suo motto,” he said.
No scam
“There is no scam in MUDA. My wife Parvathi got the land from her brother in 2010, when Yediyurappa was CM and received the alternative sites, as compensation, for the MUDA-usurped land, in 2021, when Basavaraja Bommai was CM. When I was CM, my wife’s pleas for compensation was before MUDA. But, I had directed the officials concerned, not to allot the sites,” Siddaramaiah said.
He said, his wife is a completely private person and does not even attend his swearing-in ceremonies. “Unnecessarily, the BJP and JD(S) have dragged her name into the issue. Despite being in power for 40 years, I do not have my own house in Mysuru. I constructed two houses earlier. But, to repay loans, I sold both. Only now, I am constructing a new house,” he said.