MUDA 'scam': Will neither bend, nor budge, declares Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that he would neither bend nor budge, as he has the blessings of the people.

He was speaking at ‘Janandolana’ convention, organised by the Congress in Mysuru's Maharaja's College Grounds, to counter the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo padayatre’ (foot march), which is aimed at highlighting the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Maharshi Sri Valmiki Scheduled Tribe (ST) Development Corporation scams.

The ‘padayatre’ will conclude at the same venue with a convention on Saturday.

Overwhelming response

As per the Congress, ‘Janandolana’ is held to protest against the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Karnataka and the injustice meted out by the BJP government to the people of Karnataka. The Congress leaders said that the Janadolana coincides with the anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’, which was declared on August 8, 1942, and launched in Mumbai on August 9, 1942. Janandolana received overwhelming response, as over two lakh people were part of it. Although seating arrangement was made for 80,000, people spilled out of the venue and were found in huge numbers around Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Siddaramaiah said that Manuvadis, communalists, casteists and feudalists do not tolerate power in the hands of an oppressed person. “I am in power for over four decades, since I was elected to Taluk Development Board in 1978, without a black mark. The Centre, led by BJP, is conspiring with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, to weaken and shake the democratically-elected Congress government in Karnataka. D Devaraja Urs, S Bangarappa and M Veerappa Moily also similarly suffered. Former CMs Kumaraswamy and B S Yediyurappa conspired to unseat a similar oppressed class CM N Dharam Singh,” he recalled.