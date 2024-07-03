MUDA scam: Won't resign, no CBI probe, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Wednesday that he would neither resign nor hand over investigation to the CBI on fraudulent allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to his wife.

The Opposition BJP wants Siddaramaiah to resign and CBI to probe the MUDA scam, which is pegged to have caused a loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

The MUDA allotted plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. This was in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land used to form a layout in 1997.