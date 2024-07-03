MUDA scam: Won't resign, no CBI probe, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Wednesday that he would neither resign nor hand over investigation to the CBI on fraudulent allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to his wife.
The Opposition BJP wants Siddaramaiah to resign and CBI to probe the MUDA scam, which is pegged to have caused a loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.
The MUDA allotted plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. This was in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land used to form a layout in 1997.
Apparently, 4,500-5,000 sites were allotted by flouting norms, causing losses of over Rs 4,000 crore. Urban Development Minister BS Suresha (Byrathi) has ordered a probe.
“We have ordered an inquiry. The 50:50 allotment rule was introduced when the BJP was in power. The allegation is that it was misused. For that, we’re investigating,” Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah denied claims that the government suffered losses. “All sites allotted by MUDA are kept under suspension. Where’s the loss to the government then? And, officials under whom the allotment happened have been transferred. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said.
On calls for him to resign, Siddaramaiah asked why he should step down. “What’s my role in this? Why should I resign?” he said.
Siddaramaiah also pointed out that Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka is out on bail. “He went to court and got bail in connection with irregularities in the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. Will Ashoka resign?” he said.
The CM further said the BJP had no moral right to demand a CBI probe. “Did they give a single case to the CBI when we asked? Why are they asking all cases to be given to the CBI? Why should we give it to the CBI?” he said.
Reacting to the BJP’s protest over embezzlement at the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, Siddaramaiah said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing it. “B Nagendra was made to resign as a minister. The CBI and ED are investigating the bank. What more can be done?" he said.
On the alleged involvement of Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and Corporation chairperson Basanagouda Daddal, Siddaramaiah said: “Before the inquiry report comes, how can we take action?"
Published 03 July 2024, 15:15 IST