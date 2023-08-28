Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Munenakoppa, Chikkanagoudar may join Cong, says Karnataka minister Santosh Lad

Discussions on the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections had not begun, Lad said.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 21:15 IST

Labour and district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad, on Sunday, hinted at the possibility of former BJP legislators from the district joining the Congress. 

"There is information that former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and former MLA S I Chikkanagoudar will join the Congress. But nobody has contacted me in this regard," Lad said.

However, he was not aware of leaders joining the party in other districts, the minister told reporters here.

Discussions on the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections had not begun, Lad said. 

The high command will get a survey done and choose the candidates after collecting the opinions of leaders, the minister said.

"Issues related to poor rainfall this year and its adverse impact on sowing of crops have been brought to the notice of the chief minister. Discussions on giving compensation for crop damage will be held with those concerned," Lad said. 

(Published 27 August 2023, 21:15 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsShankar Patil MunenakoppaS I Chikkanagoudar

