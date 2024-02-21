Mustard adds spice to Karnataka rice bowl in rabi season

"We had conducted a demonstration with NRCHB-101 variety of mustard seeds from Bharatpur in Rajasthan a few years ago to create awareness among farmers when water is not released from the dam in the rabi season. Farmers usually grow dhaincha, local crop pille pesaru and sunhemp during such distress periods to increase the fertility of land and to use it as cattle fodder. Now, more farmers are opting for mustard to earn profits as it also easy to manage," said Gangavati Krishi Vigyan Kendra head and senior scientist Raghavendra Yaligar, who is also the director of Rapeseed and Mustard Research.