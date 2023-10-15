Mysuru Dasara festivities launched by composer and songwriter Hamsalekha

He recalled, "Vijayanagar Kings celebrated Vijayotsava which reflected their tradition and prosperity. After the Vijayanagar dynasty collapsed, Mysuru King Mummudi Krishnaraja Wadiyar continued that tradition and started celebrating it as Dasara. We are celebrating Dasara now to showcase our tradition, culture and achievements to the world through our programmes.”

"As many as 216 taluks suffered drought. State farmers suffered 42 lakh hectare crop loss worth Rs 30K crore but as per norms Rs 4,860 crore relief is sought from Centre. Centre teams have visited the state and relief is awaited. But the state is coping with input subsidies and ensuring adequate drinking water and fodder for animals.”

"I had first seen Dasara procession by sitting on the shoulder of my father when I was 5 or 6 years old and people joined their hands to show reverence to the Maharaja who came in Jamboo Savari then. Later, while I was studying in Mysuru I saw Dasara every year and went to the Dasara exhibition which was held near Mysore Medical college," Siddaramaiah recalled his memories of the festival.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "Dasara reflects the State's culture. We have come here to continue that culture and to pray for good rains, crops, and prosperity of the State and Nation. We prayed to bless us to come to power to resolve the problems of people," he said.

Minister H C Mahadevappa said, "Though Dasara is celebrated in a traditional way, it is ensured that activities related to literature, art and culture spread the message of peace and harmony," he said.

Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda who presided over, said, "As we celebrate Dasara, people should kill their demons or bad qualities within them as Goddess killed demon. We should give up hate, jealousy and stay together for development," he said.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, K Harish Kumar, Ravishankar, G D Harishgowda, Darshan Druvanarayan, T S Srivatsa, Anil Chilkamadu, MLCs Thimmaiah, Manjegowda. DC Dr K V Rajendra, Secretary for Department of Kannada and Culture, Manjula, Secretary Department of Women and Child Development and Mysuru Regional Commissioner, G C Prakash were present

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, IGP Southern Range, M B Borangaiah, Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar oversaw the security arrangements.