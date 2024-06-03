Mysuru PUC college offers Science courses in Kannada medium

A Mysuru-based educational institution is offering a free pre-university course (PUC) in Science stream, with Kannada as the medium of instruction.
Nrupathunga Kannada Science and Commerce PU College, under Kannada Vikasa Shaikshanika Samajika Samskruthika Samsthe, is the only PU college in the entire Karnataka state, to offer the Science course in Kannada medium.
Secretary of the institution P M Savitha said the college is offering PUC in Science in two combinations – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (PCMB) and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science (PCMC). “We are conducting the courses for the last four years,” she added.
She said, that for both academic years – first PUC and second PUC – the full fee of the college will be discounted for students, irrespective of geographical boundary and other considerations.
“Any student, from across Karnataka, can join the course, without paying any fee to the college. The Mysuru branch of Ananthpur-based Kuderu Mutt of Andhra Pradesh will offer free hostel and food to the students. Besides, the students can join any government hostel in the neighbourhood, for free accommodation and food,” Savitha said.
Vice-president of the Samsthe Sa Ra Sudarshan said "Our college will be beneficial to native students who like to write NEET and CET exams in Kannada to secure seats in reputed medical and engineering colleges."
Students from rural backgrounds and others, who are interested in studying PUC Science in Kannada medium, can contact Savitha (99860 47382) or Sudarshan (92435 03913), before June 10.
Published 03 June 2024, 13:45 IST