Mysuru PUC college offers Science courses in Kannada medium

A Mysuru-based educational institution is offering a free pre-university course (PUC) in Science stream, with Kannada as the medium of instruction.

Nrupathunga Kannada Science and Commerce PU College, under Kannada Vikasa Shaikshanika Samajika Samskruthika Samsthe, is the only PU college in the entire Karnataka state, to offer the Science course in Kannada medium.

Secretary of the institution P M Savitha said the college is offering PUC in Science in two combinations – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (PCMB) and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science (PCMC). “We are conducting the courses for the last four years,” she added.

She said, that for both academic years – first PUC and second PUC – the full fee of the college will be discounted for students, irrespective of geographical boundary and other considerations.