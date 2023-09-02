Mysuru: Two injured in elephant and wild boar attacks in H D Kote taluk

Two people were injured in an elephant and a wild boar attack in two separate incidents in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district on Saturday.

A 35-year-old farmer was severely injured after he was attacked by an elephant at Kundur range on Friday late night. The incident occurred when he was guarding his crops.

Farmers of neighborhood farm lands who noticed him unconscious on Saturday morning, shifted him to H D Kote government hospital. After first aid there, he was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for better treatment.

Another 55-year-old woman was injured by a wild boar in K R Pura in H D Kote taluk on Saturday. The injured named Chikkamma is a daily-wage worker.

The incident occurred when she was resting amid work in a farm land where cotton was being cultivated. Other women who were at the site rescued her. She is being treated at H D Kote government hospital.