Foods for astronauts, elderly and kids: Sky’s the limit for CFTRI

<p>Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a premier food science and technology institute, is set to integrate artificial intelligence into food processing and quality assurance. The institute, which pioneered infant supplementary speciality food formulation technology for Amul way back in 1956, is now developing food for astronauts. With its nutrition-rich, healthy food technologies, including millet-based products, it is catering to all segments of the population, mainly today's health, nutrition, calorie-conscious era, Gen Z youth. It is now heading to contribute more to the growing Geriatric population.</p><p>With 14 R and D departments and about 173 scientific staff, as CFTRI’s tagline goes-'Annapaane Cha Sarvada' which means ‘Let us have abundant food always’, the Institute mainly focuses and specializes in developing technologies for appropriate nutritious, safe food products across various sectors. It includes ready-to-eat, dehydrated, canned foods, natural additives, bakery items, beverages, and more. Additionally, they are working on food-processing machines. Founded on October 21, 1950, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CFTRI is located in the Cheluvambavilas Palace in Heritage city Mysuru. </p><p>Here are excerpts from an interview by Shilpa P with Dr Giridhar Parvatam, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, in which he discusses initiatives, priorities of the Institute and his vision for the institute.</p><p><strong>1. CFTRI is catering to the current nutrition needs of all segments of the population. As India’s demographic structure is set to change significantly by 2047, with a larger share of older adults, please share CFTRI's new initiatives to support elderly.</strong><br>A: CFTRI has developed various food products for the elderly including high-protein, easily digestible foods, low-glycemic index items for diabetics, fiber-rich options for constipation relief, fortified blended foods, and ready-to-consume or cook functional meals. Many of these technologies are already available for transfer; and several R and D projects are currently underway- focusing on elder-friendly texture-modified foods; protein-rich supplements for muscle health; micronutrient-fortified foods for immunity and bone health; low-salt, low-sugar, heart-healthy formulations; foods to meet the nutrition needs of the entire day, besides addressing digestive comfort and hydration support.</p><p>Over its 75 years, CSIR-CFTRI has focused on improving health and nutrition for all population segments, it is now focusing more to meet personalised nutrition of elderly depending on their respective health conditions. Common health issues for seniors include constipation, poor gut health, low immunity, and psychosomatic disorders, often compounded by fragmented family structures. Supporting the nutritional needs of the growing geriatric population aligns with our mandate and the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, emphasising healthy ageing and quality of life for seniors as national priorities.</p><p><strong>2. Can you please elaborate on CFTRI’s efforts in developing Space Food for Astronauts, Sir?</strong></p><p>A: Under the CSIR Technology Transfer Compendium-2030, CFTRI is developing specialised functional foods for astronauts. These foods are designed to support gut and liver health, address bone deformation, and maintain metabolic balance during long space missions. The formulations are designed to address challenges, including bone density loss, altered digestion, reduced nutrient absorption, and oxidative stress. This initiative reflects CSIR-CFTRI's priority to keep up with advanced technology development, with a goal of delivering validated solutions for astronauts by 2030.</p><p><strong>3. Please tell us more about your new innovative products for special categories/sectors such as sports persons.</strong></p><p>A: CFTRI is developing innovative nutrition solutions for athletes and those with high physical activity, including a 'Hydration Sports Drink'. This product aims to enhance endurance, support hydration, and promote faster recovery using natural, science-backed ingredients as a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks.</p><p>Additionally, several R and D projects are underway to create advanced performance-focused products, reflecting CFTRI’s priority to safe and efficient nutrition technologies for India's sports and fitness community. We offer technologies for ethnic foods and folklore communities as well. We are now receiving inquiries about technological interventions for <strong>GI (Geographical Indication)</strong> foods to assess quality and bioactive compounds and producing value-added GI products.</p><p><strong>4. It is understood that CFTRI has nearly 440 technologies. Please tell us how collaborations with government and private partners help CFTRI develop technologies.</strong></p><p>A: CFTRI offers over 440 ready-to-transfer technologies, and nearly 5,000 licenses were given in India and beyond. Each year, the institute develops 10–15 new technologies to meet emerging demands in health, wellness, and food safety. CFTRI collaborates with industry partners and start-ups through research projects and provides consultancy services, including project reports, process optimisation, quality enhancement, and guidance for new food processing units.</p><p>Additionally, CFTRI offers comprehensive analytical and quality-assessment services through its NABL-accredited, FSSAI-notified Referral Food Laboratory, serving industry and regulatory agencies.</p><p><strong>5. The institute has even developed machines like a ragi balls making machine. Please tell us more about your innovations further and how is the response and demand?</strong></p><p>A: CFTRI focuses on developing food processing machinery tailored for the Indian MSME sector. Over the past few decades, we have worked on mechanising and automating traditional food preparation to enable large-scale production without sacrificing quality. More than 15 types of machinery have been developed for products such as dosa, chapati, idli, and vada, with design know-how shared with licensees across the country. These machines are widely used in canteens and places of worship, where large-scale production is required.</p><p><strong>6. What is the way forward and vision of CFTRI, and your priorities as you take over? Please highlight future collaborations and planned activities.</strong></p><p>A: Our focus is on creating sustainable, science-driven solutions aligned with circular economy principles. We prioritise developing nutritious foods, especially those with controlled sugar and salt, to benefit everyone. We aim to integrate AI, machine learning, and digital tools into food processing and quality assurance to stay at the forefront of technology. CFTRI will significantly expand capacity building and skill development, which is key to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, and take our training initiatives to national and international levels.</p><p>The institute aligns with national missions like Poshan Bharat, Kaushaal Bharat, and Viksit Bharat at 2047, as well as Karnataka's Mission Poshan 2.0 and ICDS, to support India's goals in nutrition security, entrepreneurship, and technological leadership in the food sector. CFTRI has entered a new phase of transformation following its Platinum Jubilee, led by a new generation of talented scientists and staff. With 75 years of excellence in food science and technology, CFTRI aims to enhance its impact through stronger collaborations with industry, academia, start-ups, farmer groups, and government agencies.</p><p><strong>7. You said, CFTRI also provides technical assistance and guidance by experienced scientists and engineers to budding entrepreneurs, especially women self-help groups. Please elaborate.</strong></p><p>Capacity building and skill development are key to CFTRI's mission. The institute offers technical assistance and mentoring to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and women self-help groups through its experienced team. Annually, CFTRI conducts around 50 short-term courses (3 to 15 days) covering food processing, product development, quality management, packaging, and business skills, aimed at building confidence and practical competencies in participants.</p><p>The institute organises farmer-centric, community-level training programmes that enable women's self-help groups to adopt food-processing technologies, start micro-enterprises, and increase household income.</p><p>The Institute established the Nutra-Phyto Incubation Centre, Common Instrumentation Facility, Common Incubation Centre, and BIRAC-BioNEST, with support from the Government of Karnataka, PMFME, and DBT.</p><p><strong>8. Institute is also involved in helping malnourished children, especially toddlers of Anganwadi, children of government schools and hostels. Please tell us more about the way forward.</strong></p><p>A: CFTRI has developed various products for children since its inception. Notably, Amul infant food has been a significant success. Additionally, a ragi malt-based weaning food for children aged 6 months to 3 years was developed in 1982 and has been transferred to more than 25 entrepreneurs nationwide. The energy-dense food under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme was developed by adding malted ragi flour to increase nutrient density.</p><p>CFTRI has collaborated with state Women and Child Development departments, including those in Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh, to modify the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' and develop products that address malnutrition and menu fatigue among children in need.</p><p>A special kit with 5 to 6 products, including high-protein rusk, protein-rich burfi, spirulina chikki, and mango bar, was designed to combat malnutrition in children aged between one to three years. These products were provided to anganwadi children in Mysuru district, resulting in a reduction in cases of severe and moderate acute malnutrition.</p><p>Additionally, the ragi laddu has benefited more than 200,000 individuals in Keonjhar, Odisha, through the ICDS scheme. The institute has also developed ready-to-eat weaning foods for children aged 6 months to 3 years based on malted cereals, ready for commercialisation.</p><p><strong>9. CFTRI is focusing on millet-based products. Could you please provide more details on this, Sir?</strong><br>A: Millets have been a key research focus at CSIR-CFTRI. Over the years, CFTRI has gained expertise in millet processing, nutrition, and product development. In 2023, during the International Year of Millets, CFTRI served as the nodal lab for the CSIR Millet Mission, developing more than 50 millet-based technologies, including nutri-bars, beverages, semolina, and ready-to-eat products, as well as a multi-millet bun. These innovations are affordable, and nearly 100 licenses have been issued.</p><p>Millets typically require pre-processing steps such as polishing, germination, malting, fermentation, and decortication to enhance taste, texture, and palatability.</p><p>CFTRI has developed standardised protocols to improve its palatability and shelf- life. Additionally, a compendium of 130 millet varieties, including nutritional and analytical profiles, has been published to assist researchers and industry. CFTRI has established seven millet-processing lines and a baked-products unit, along with a quality-control lab, at its 'Centre of Excellence'. This facility allows farmers and entrepreneurs to transform raw millets into value-added products like flours and baked items, promoting millet utilization and rural entrepreneurship.</p>