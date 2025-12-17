Menu
Former Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University S N Hegde passes away

Hegde, who was a Zoology professor, served as the Vice-Chancellor of the UoM for two terms, from 1997 to 2003.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 12:56 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 12:56 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

