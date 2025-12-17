Former Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University S N Hegde passes away

<p>Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) S N Hegde (83), died at a private hospital in Mysuru, due to ill health, on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>His wife passed away six months ago. He is survived by two daughters. Hegde, who resided in Vijayanagar, had collapsed due to high blood pressure on Tuesday. Thus, he was admitted to a private hospital. Doctors reported that he passed away due to multi-organ failure on Wednesday.</p><p>Hegde, who was a Zoology professor, served as the Vice-Chancellor of the UoM for two terms, from 1997 to 2003. The family sources informed that the funeral will be conducted after the arrival of his daughter, who is currently abroad. </p>