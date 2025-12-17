<p>Mysuru: An inscription stone, indicating the name of Kaliyuru in T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district, as Krishnarayapura, during the reign of Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagar empire, about 500 years ago, was reinstalled near Kolalu Gopalaswamy temple of the village, recently.</p><p>Assistant professor in English and History enthusiast Lakshmi Kishore Urs said, “We had requested the authorities concerned to reinstall the inscription stone, which belongs to the Krishnadevaraya's era, at Kaliyuru village. The stone was damaged and lay in neglect. In response to our request, the people of Kaliyur, village heads and leaders, Grama Panchayat officials, and people’s representatives, reinstalled it near Sri Kolalu Gopalaswamy temple of the village”.</p><p>Urs said, “We extend our gratitude to the youths and villagers, the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, and everyone who contributed to this effort”.</p>