<p>Mysuru: Cultural capital of the State Mysuru is all set for yet another major event-the State film awards ceremony which will be held at the Convocation hall of Karnataka State Open University on Hunsur road at 5pm on Monday. A galaxy of sandalwood stars will descend on Mysuru.</p><p>The Awards ceremony is held for the third time in heritage city Mysuru. Earlier the event was last held in Mysuru in 2015 when Siddaramaiah was CM and in early 1990s when S Bagarappa was CM.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the awards to 85 achievers for the calendar years 2018 and 2019 at the event organised by the Department of Information and Public relations. </p><p><strong>2018</strong></p><p>For the year 2018, lifetime achievement awards will be presented to G K Srinivasamurthy (Dr Rajkumar award), P Sheshadri (Puttanna Kanagal award), B S Basavaraju (Dr Vishnuvardhan). </p><p>Best movie awards will be presented to 'Aa Karaala Raathri' (first best), 'Raamana Sawaari' (second best), 'Vondalla Eradalla' (third best). Awards will be presented for 'Movie with special social concern' to 'Santhakavi Kanakadaasara Ramadhyana'; 'Best popular entertaining movie' to 'Sarkaari Hiriya Praarthamika Shaale-Kaasaragodu'; Best Children's movie to Hoovu Balli'; Director's first best movie to 'Belakina Kannadi'; Best Karnataka regional language movie to 'Deyi Baidethi' (Tulu). </p><p>'Raghavendra Rajkumar' will receive Best Actor (Subbaiah Naidu award); 'Meghana Raj' will receive Best actress award. </p><p>Balaji Manohar (best supporting actor-K S Ashwath award)', Veena Sundar (best supporting actress), S Harish (story), P Sheshadri (screenplay), Shireesh Joshi (dialogues), I Naveen Kumar (cinematography), Ravi Basroor (music direction), Suresh Armugam (Editing), Master Airen (male child artist), Baby Sinchana (female child artist), J Shivakumar (art director), Dr Bargur Ramachandrappa (lyrics), Siddartha Belmannu (male playback singer), Kalavathi Dayananda (female playback singer), H Antharayappa (Special jury award), V Thomas (special jury award-production manager) will receive awards. </p>.Four-year-old girl dies in accident the Maani–Mysuru National Highway.<p>'Cinema literature annual award' will be presented to N S Shankar for 'Chithrakathe Haagendarenu?'; Sharanu Hulluru for 'Ambarish Vyakthi-Vyakthithva Varnaranjitha Baduku'. Best short movie award will be presented for the movie 'Paduvaaralli'. </p><p><strong>2019</strong></p><p>For the year 2019, lifetime achievement awards will be presented to Umashree (Dr Rajkumar award), N R Nanjundegowda (Puttanna Kanagal award), Richard Castaleno (Dr Vishnuvardhan). </p><p>Best movie awards will be presented to 'Mohanadasa' (first best), 'Love mocktail' (second best), 'Arghyam' (third best). Awards will be presented for 'Movie with special social concern' to 'Kanneri'; 'Best popular entertaining movie' to 'India V/s England'; Best Children's movie to 'Elli Aadodu Naavu Elli Aadodu'; Director's first best movie to Belakina Kannadi' to 'Gopalagandhi'; Best Karnataka regional language movie to 'Triple talaak' (Byaari). </p><p>Sudeep will receive best actor (Subbaiah Naidu award); Anupama Gowda will receive best actress award.</p><p>Tabala Naani (best supporting actor-K S Ashwath award), Anusha Krishna (best supporting actress), Jayanth Kaykini (story), Darling Krishna (screenplay), Baraguru Ramachandrappa (dialogues), G S Bhaskar (cinematography), V Harikrishna (music direction), G Basavaraj Urs-Shivu (Editing), Master Preetham (male child artist), Vyshnavi Adiga (female child artist), Hosmane Murthy (art director), Razak Putturu (lyrics), Siddartha Belmannu (Raghu Dixit), Jayadevi Jangama Shetty (female playback singer), Inchara Puttanna products, Balaji Chithra (special jury award), R Gangadhar (special jury award-production manager) will receive awards. </p><p>'Cinema literature annual award' will be presented to Cha Ha Raghunatha for 'Bellithore-Cinema Prabandhagalu'. Best short movie award will be presented for the movie 'Gule'. </p><p>Only those with passes will be allowed to participate in the event. </p>