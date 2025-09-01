President Murmu calls for innovation alongside compassion for welfare of needy at AIISH diamond jubilee celebrations

<p>Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called for 'innovation with compassion' by the agencies concerned for the welfare of the needy in the society and also to become a role-model for similar institutions across the globe.</p><p>She stressed on development of technology during the diamond jubilee celebration of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>Murmu said AIISH should collaborate with other health and technology institutions and startups to tackle the communication disorder problems among children and adults.</p><p>“AIISH should explore technology development, in association with other institutions, as over six crore people are affected by speech and hearing impairment in India. AIISH and other institutions are conducting cochlear implantation. However, research and development is needed to reduce its cost. Bharat should become Atmanirbhar in production of cochlear devices,” she said.</p><p>Murmu said, “While World Sign Language Day is celebrated on September 23, steps should be taken to further develop and enrich the language”.</p><p>Recalling the contribution of Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in the establishment of AIISH in Mysuru, with the donation of the land required, 60 years ago, the President acknowledged the presence of the Maharaja’s descendant and Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, on the occasion.</p><p><strong>Women-led development</strong></p><p>Stating that she was happy while presenting the National Award to AIISH for its contribution to the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWD) under 'Punarvasan Peshewar on Ke Vikas Mein Sanlangn Sarvshrestha Sangathan' (best organisation engaged in the development of rehabilitation professionals) category, Murmu said AIISH is also an example of women-led development, as it was led by women directors for nearly three decades.</p><p>Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and AIISH Director M Pushpavathi were present.</p><p>Murmu also said she would make efforts to learn Kannada, emphasising that she holds deep respect for every language, culture, and tradition in the country.</p><p>She was respondeing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had addressed the gathering in Kannada and asked the dignitaries seated on the dais if they understood the language.</p>