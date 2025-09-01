Menu
President Murmu calls for innovation alongside compassion for welfare of needy at AIISH diamond jubilee celebrations

President Murmu also said that All India Institute of Speech and Hearing is also an example of women-led development, as it was led by women directors for nearly three decades.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 15:47 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 15:47 IST
