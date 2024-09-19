Nagamangala riot: Police file FIR against Ashoka, Shobha Karandlaje

Mandya: The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on the charges of allegedly sharing false information on social media in connection with the recent Nagamangala riot.

A complaint has been lodged at the Nagamangala town police station saying that although the clash was brought under control, they had spread wrong messages to the public by posting images that had occurred somewhere, citing it had occurred in the town, and inciting riots.

The case has been filed based on the complaint lodged by police personnel Ramesh of Nagamangala police station.