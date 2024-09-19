Nagamangala riot: Police file FIR against Ashoka, Shobha Karandlaje

Mandya: The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on the charges of allegedly sharing false information on social media in connection with the recent Nagamangala riot.
A complaint has been lodged at the Nagamangala town police station saying that although the clash was brought under control, they had spread wrong messages to the public by posting images that had occurred somewhere, citing it had occurred in the town, and inciting riots.
The case has been filed based on the complaint lodged by police personnel Ramesh of Nagamangala police station.
In her X account, Karandlaje shared pictures of a police officer hugging the idol of Ganesha and placing it on the police vehicle. She had allegedly posted false information that the miscreants were saved and Ganesha idol had been arrested.
It is also alleged that Ashoka had posted video clippings of an incident that occurred somewhere and connected it to the Nagamangala incident. He had also posted that the miscreants had shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.
Loss
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kumar said that the district administration has estimated the loss due to the riot is around Rs 2.66 crore. The report would be submitted to the government, he said.
In all, 26 FIRs have been filed and 55 accused have been arrested. Also, 120 people involved in the clash have been identified. They would be arrested if found guilty after interrogation, he added.
Published 18 September 2024, 22:50 IST