Nagamangala riots: Deputy SP suspended for 'dereliction of duty'

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjna Baladandi informed this and said that Mandya Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station Dy SP G R Shivamurthy has been given additional charge of Nagamangala sub-division with immediate effect.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 18:58 IST

Mandya: Nagamangala sub-division Deputy SP A R Sumit has been suspended citing dereliction of duty in connection with the recent Nagamangala riots.

Nagamangala town police station Inspector Ashok Kumar was also suspended in connection with the riots citing dereliction of duty recently.

Published 19 September 2024, 18:58 IST
