Homeindiakarnataka

Nalin Kumar Kateel demands reinvestigation into 2012 Sowjanya murder case

Sowjanya was sexually assaulted and murdered in the year 2012. Even after the case was handed to the CBI, the victim’s family failed to get justice, Kateel told media persons on Saturday.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 10:41 IST

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a reinvestigation into the death of Sowjanya in Dharmasthala.

Sowjanya was sexually assaulted and murdered in the year 2012. Even after the case was handed to the CBI, the victim’s family failed to get justice, Kateel told media persons on Saturday.

Kateel demanded that all culprits who were responsible for the murder be arrested and strict action be taken against them. He said that the CBI had acquitted the lone suspect in the case, Santhosh Rao - who was arrested by the state police soon after the murder.

By reopening the case and conducting a thorough investigation, the state government will be able to answer the questions people may have regarding the murder, Kateel contended.

“The BJP’s stand on the case is clear. We just want justice for the family of Sowjanya. The BJP will stage a protest demanding a reinvestigation into the murder of Sowjanya, at Belthangady, on August 27. All BJP MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will take part in the protest. A delegation of BJP lawmakers will meet the Chief Minister and Governor on the following day, demanding reinvestigation into the case,” said Kateel.

Soon after the CBI court acquitted Santhosh Rao, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak met and demanded an in-depth investigation into the murder.

To a query on a "malicious campaign" against the Dharmasthala in the name of Sowjanya, Kateel said “Our fight is meant only to demand justice for Sowjanya. We want the real culprits to be arrested."

(Published 12 August 2023, 10:41 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaCrimeNalin Kumar Kateel

