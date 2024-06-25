Nandini milk users to pay Rs 2 extra, get 50 ml more with every sachet from June 26

According to a statement by KMF, Karnataka is the second-highest producer of milk in India and the highest producer in South India. “We will soon hit a production of one crore litres a day. Close to 27 lakh farmers are supplying milk to KMF and the federation is bound to ensure the welfare of both the farmers and the consumers,” a statement by KMF said.

The statement also pointed out that even after the increase in rates, the price of milk in Karnataka is way less than the prices being charged in other states. For instance, in Kerala, the price of one litre of milk by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) stands at Rs 52 and similarly in Gujarat, Amul charges close to Rs 56 per litre of milk.

At present, per litre of regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) is priced at Rs 42 and this will go up to Rs 44. The price revision is the second within a year and the third in the last 18 months. In November 2022, KMF had revised the milk prices and hiked it by Rs 3. Similarly, in July 2023, the prices were again increased by Rs 3.