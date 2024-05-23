Naxal accused in 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre held in Tumakuru

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with Internal Security Division arrested Kottagere Shankar.

According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Naxalites ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village.

In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured.