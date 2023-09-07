NDRF norms creating hurdle to declare taluks drought-hit: Byre Gowda

Due to deficit rains, several taluks in the state are staring at drought. The state government is not able to take up drought-relief measures as per the expectations of the people. A letter has been written to the Centre, appealing to bring in changes to the NDRF norms, he said and added that he would go to Delhi and impress upon the Centre the same.

To evaluate the drought-like conditions, a joint survey by revenue and agriculture officials has been taken up in 113 taluks.

According to NDRF norms, 62 taluks figure in the list of drought-affected ones. Officials have been told to resurvey crop loss in the remaining 51 taluks, he added.

Byre Gowda said that based on the September 2 rainfall report, crop loss survey in additional 83 taluks will be conducted. The government will declare the list of drought-hit taluks in the next four days, he added.

Once the government announces the drought-hit taluks, relief measures can be taken up and the farmers can be compensated for crop loss.

A taskforce to monitor the drought-relief works headed by local MLAs will be formed. A sum of Rs 529 crore is available with the deputy commissioners to take up relief works, he added.