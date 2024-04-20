Need to bring in law to eliminate perpetrators of heinous crimes: Minister

Hubballi: Condemning the daylight murder of Neha Hiremath on a college campus, District Minister Santosh Lad on Friday stressed the need for bringing in laws to eliminate perpetrators of such heinous crimes through police encounters.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to KIMS mortuary to express his heartfelt sympathies to parents of slain Neha Hiremath, the minister said, “I strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder (of Neha Hiremath) in public view. There is a need to bring in legislation to encounter those involved in such heinous crime.”
“Such incidents have occurred in the past too. This is not the time to answer such questions or give counter to the opposition. BJP is politicising Neha Hiremath murder case. We should understand sensitivity (of the case) before making any statements,” Lad said.
Reacting to a question, Lad said there a drug mafia is thriving in the city for a long time.
“Drugs are being supplied to city from different states. It should be controlled at the source,” said Lad. He added that it is not right to link the drug issue with the Neha murder case.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:55 IST)