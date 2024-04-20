Need to bring in law to eliminate perpetrators of heinous crimes: Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to KIMS mortuary to express his heartfelt sympathies to parents of slain Neha Hiremath, the minister said, 'I strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder (of Neha Hiremath) in public view. There is a need to bring in legislation to encounter those involved in such heinous crime.'