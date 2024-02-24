Neera didn't intoxicate me, says DKS

Bengaluru, dhns: During a discussion on providing alternatives to those who depended on the banned arrack for a livelihood, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed his experience of tasting Neera, which some lawmakers said must be encouraged.
Neera is a sap extracted from various species of toddy palms. Shivakumar said that he had consumed Neera 30-35 years ago.
“It tasted like juice. I did not feel any intoxication,” he said. Shivakumar asked Leader of the Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary if he had tasted Neera. “I wasn’t very confident if I would be able to handle it. I would have mustered the courage if I was as strong as you physically,” Poojary told Shivakumar. Senior Congress MLC B K Hariprasad rose to quip that Poojary “doesn’t drink, but makes others drink”. During the discussion, Poojary urged the government to consider setting up Neera outlets.
“The community that relied on the arrack business is in dire condition. Shendi was banned during Veerendra Patil’s time. Arrack was banned during B S Yediyurappa’s time. Now, Neera has come. The government must allow Neera outlets under the MSIL,” Poojary said.
