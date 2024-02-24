Neera didn't intoxicate me, says DKS

Neera is a sap extracted from various species of toddy palms. Shivakumar said that he had consumed Neera 30-35 years ago.

“It tasted like juice. I did not feel any intoxication,” he said. Shivakumar asked Leader of the Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary if he had tasted Neera. “I wasn’t very confident if I would be able to handle it. I would have mustered the courage if I was as strong as you physically,” Poojary told Shivakumar. Senior Congress MLC B K Hariprasad rose to quip that Poojary “doesn’t drink, but makes others drink”. During the discussion, Poojary urged the government to consider setting up Neera outlets.