New coalition and political equations cast shadow on Mandya Lok Sabha seat

Mysuru: The unforeseen coalition between the BJP and JD(S), as partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has paved way for new equations in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals, while the BJP is still trying to get a foothold.
BJP leaders' claim for party ticket for Mandya LS constituency during the recent district executive committee meeting, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions, on Sunday in Mysuru, to be careful on the BJP's alliance with the JD(S), left many questions unanswered.
There are speculations that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy or his son Nikhil would be JD(S) candidate, as part of the BJP-led NDA, in Mandya LS segment. It can be recalled that Kumaraswamy directed the JD(S) workers to ensure the victory in Hassan and Mandya segments, in a meeting in Hassan, on Sunday.
Last week, Independent MP of Mandya A Sumalatha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi— the photos of the meeting were shared by her on social media platforms.
“We will continue to work together" Sumalatha's post on X read referring to her meeting with PM Modi, sending hints later in the week that she would get the BJP ticket, to seek reelection.
However, BJP and JD(S) leaders of Mandya think, the situation now is different from the 2019 poll and the 'Sumalatha strategy' will not work this time. A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said, in 2019, Sumalatha secured the votes of both BJP and Congress and also supporters of Ambarish in all parties, due to the political reasons prevailing then, as she was an Independent candidate.
He said, the BJP, which did not have a suitable candidate, completely supported Sumalatha while the Congress supported her, as its leaders were reluctant to back its coalition partner JD(S) candidate Nikhil.
"Then the late MP Ambarish was still being mourned, as he had died on November 24, 2018. Now, the sympathy wave has faded away. Besides, personal attacks by ex-MLC K T Srikantegowda and then JD(S) leader L R Shivaramegowda created more sympathy. Popular actors Darshan and Yash spent a lot of time in the segment, visiting every nook and corner, as if it was their own contest. The same strategy will not work for all elections," the BJP leader said as he asked his name not to be mentioned.
JD(S) Mandya district president D Ramesh said, whoever is the candidate, the JD(S) will fulfill its coalition dharma and strive for victory. "We swear by the decision of the NDA central leaders," he said.