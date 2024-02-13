New coalition and political equations cast shadow on Mandya Lok Sabha seat

Mysuru: The unforeseen coalition between the BJP and JD(S), as partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has paved way for new equations in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals, while the BJP is still trying to get a foothold.

BJP leaders' claim for party ticket for Mandya LS constituency during the recent district executive committee meeting, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions, on Sunday in Mysuru, to be careful on the BJP's alliance with the JD(S), left many questions unanswered.

There are speculations that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy or his son Nikhil would be JD(S) candidate, as part of the BJP-led NDA, in Mandya LS segment. It can be recalled that Kumaraswamy directed the JD(S) workers to ensure the victory in Hassan and Mandya segments, in a meeting in Hassan, on Sunday.

Last week, Independent MP of Mandya A Sumalatha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi— the photos of the meeting were shared by her on social media platforms.