NICE Road: Max speed 120 kmph, two-wheelers barred at night

Last year, the stretch saw 37 fatal and 83 non-fatal crashes, while in 2022, there were 42 fatal and 69 non-fatal crashes.

Police identified negligent driving and speeding as the primary reasons for the high number of crashes on the stretch and thus decided to specify speed limits per vehicle type.

Passenger motor vehicles with up to eight seats in addition to the driver's seat can travel at a maximum of 120 kmph, while passenger motor vehicles having nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat can travel at a maximum of 100 kmph.

All motorcycles and 'N' category vehicles, that is, goods vehicles, are allowed to ply on the highway at a maximum of 80 kmph.

Additionally, all two-wheelers are prohibited from getting onto NICE Road between 10 pm and 5 am on all days.

New speed laser guns

Four new speed laser guns have been deployed on the stretch to check for speed limit violations from Friday. These have been given to KS Layout, Kengeri, Kamakshipalya and Electronics City traffic police stations.

"We are using these manually. While there is a buffer of about 5 kmph, we have been informed by higher-ups to file an FIR against passenger vehicles that cross 130 kmph," said an officer from the Kamakshipalya traffic police station.

Traffic cops will begin levying Rs 2,000 fines on goods vehicles and Rs 1,000 on other vehicles that cross the speed limits near the toll gates.