Niranthara Theatre Fest 2023-24 begins in Mysuru on December 21

Mysuru: The Mysuru-based theatre troupe Niranthara, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, is hosting its annual theatre festival ‘Niranthara Ranga Utsava 2023-24’ from December 21 to 25 at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises, on Vinobha Road, in Mysuru.
The theatre festival, being held in association with State Kannada and Culture department and Union Culture Ministry, is sponsored by Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL).
Prasad Kundur, one of the founders of Niranthara, said, "Even though Niranthara is 25 years old now, we trace our origin to Neralu Belaku (NeBe) that was started in Maharaja’s College, for theatre activities, 35 years back."
He added, "Besides staging plays and hosting theatre festivals, we conduct ‘Sahajaranga’ a theatre training camp for college students. We also produce short films, documentary films, publish books, hold children’s camps, literary workshops, interactions, jathas, exhibitions, run a khadi shop and make tableaux."
Prasad said, the festival will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of Ports and Inland Waterways Directorate Jayaram Raipura, Managing Director of MSIL Manoj Kumar, and Commissioner for Kannada and Culture Dharanidevi Malagatti at 6.15 pm on Thursday.
Post inauguration, the play Kouncha Geetha, written by Asif Kshatriya, will be staged by Bengaluru-based troupe Rangaratha, at 7 pm. It is directed by Asif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas.
On December 22, at 7 pm, the play Athankavadiya Akasmika Savu, written by Italian theatre personality Dario Luigi Angelo Fo, will be staged by Bengaluru-based Abhinaya Tharanga troupe, directed by H K Shwetha Rani.
On December 23, at 7 pm, the play Project Darling, written and directed by Sharanya Ramprakash, will be staged by Srirangapatna-based Nirdigantha troupe.
Niranthara will stage Goruru, based on the essays of writer Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar, at 7 pm on December 24, Sunday. It is written and directed by Manjunath L Badiger.
The valedictory programme of the festival will host artiste, MLC and former state minister Umashree, folklore scholar Professor Hi Shi Ramachandra Gowda, marketing manager of MSIL Chandrappa and Srinivasu Palahalli of Niranthara.
At 7 pm on Monday, Dharwad-based Aatamaata troupe will stage play Na Rajaguru, written and directed by Mahadeva Hadapada. It is based on the life of legendary musician Pandit Basavaraja Rajaguru.
Prasad said, theatre can break the monotony of human life and sensitise people about the happenings around them. “While adapting to the changes in the society, Niranthara has been using theatre to be in continuous communication with the people, without detaching from our heritage and culture. We are encouraging both folk art forms and contemporary art forms,” he said.