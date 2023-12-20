Niranthara Theatre Fest 2023-24 begins in Mysuru on December 21

Post inauguration, the play Kouncha Geetha, written by Asif Kshatriya, will be staged by Bengaluru-based troupe Rangaratha, at 7 pm. It is directed by Asif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas.

On December 22, at 7 pm, the play Athankavadiya Akasmika Savu, written by Italian theatre personality Dario Luigi Angelo Fo, will be staged by Bengaluru-based Abhinaya Tharanga troupe, directed by H K Shwetha Rani.

On December 23, at 7 pm, the play Project Darling, written and directed by Sharanya Ramprakash, will be staged by Srirangapatna-based Nirdigantha troupe.

Niranthara will stage Goruru, based on the essays of writer Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar, at 7 pm on December 24, Sunday. It is written and directed by Manjunath L Badiger.

The valedictory programme of the festival will host artiste, MLC and former state minister Umashree, folklore scholar Professor Hi Shi Ramachandra Gowda, marketing manager of MSIL Chandrappa and Srinivasu Palahalli of Niranthara.

At 7 pm on Monday, Dharwad-based Aatamaata troupe will stage play Na Rajaguru, written and directed by Mahadeva Hadapada. It is based on the life of legendary musician Pandit Basavaraja Rajaguru.

Prasad said, theatre can break the monotony of human life and sensitise people about the happenings around them. “While adapting to the changes in the society, Niranthara has been using theatre to be in continuous communication with the people, without detaching from our heritage and culture. We are encouraging both folk art forms and contemporary art forms,” he said.