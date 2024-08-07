Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Congress over Karnataka govt's hike in cess on petroleum products

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress and said that its leaders should first ask why Karnataka Government hiked cess on petrol and diesel recently.

Replying to a debate on Finance Bill (No.2), 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister said that the Congress members should ask their party ruled Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh to reduce cess on petroleum products.



"When they are not asking your own party ruled state ? Why are you now demanding the Centre to reduce cess on petroleum products?" she questioned.