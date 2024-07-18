No black spot on me in 40 years: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on graft charge

The duel started when Siddaramaiah said the BJP was against social justice. "However much you speak about Dalits, none will call you pro-Dalit or pro-SC/ST. It's clear from their programmes when they were in power," Siddaramaiah said.

Objecting to this, BJP members hit back. "We are telling how the Congress government and Siddaramaiah are against social justice. "You've been given power because you claimed you'd set things right and that you're against corruption. But yours is 100% corruption...PayCM...100 per cent...you should be ashamed," former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said.

Recalling the '40 per cent commission' charge against the previous BJP government, Siddaramaiah said he would expose corruption that took place when the saffron party was in power. "They (BJP) should be ashamed...cowards! You're sitting there (in the Opposition) after losing the election," the CM said.

Siddaramaiah dubbed Narayan as the "Pitamaha of corruption".