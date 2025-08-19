No eligible candidates for Vice Chancellor posts: Minister M C Sudhakar

<p>Bengaluru: The state government is finding it difficult to fill up the posts of vice chancellors at the state-run universities due to lack of eligible candidates.</p>.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar informed the Legislative Council regarding this on Monday by citing the example of Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University. Responding to the question by BJP MLC H S Gopinath, the minister said, “We have invited applications for the post of vice chancellor at Dr Gangubai Hangal University, but since the candidates applied for the post didn’t meet eligibility criteria, we had to hold back the appointment.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the minister clarified to the House that there is no provision in the Act to continue with the former vice chancellor.</p>.<p>“The provision to extend the term of the vice chancellor is available only at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). I will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Sudhakar stated.</p>.<p>The tenure of Nagesh Bettakote as vice chancellor of the music university ended in January 2025 and since then the post is lying vacant. He has continued as in-charge vice chancellor. According to the sources, six universities are running without a regular/full-time vice chancellor.</p>.<p>Of the six universities, the government has constituted a search panel for the selection of new vice chancellor and invited applications for Gulbarga, Bengaluru City and Gangubai Hangal varsites. In the case of Maharani Cluster, Nrupatunga and Mandya universities, no committee has been formed for selection of vice chancellors.</p>.<p>The data shared before the Council reveals that the department of higher education has received 175 applications for Gulbarga University, 109 for Bengaluru City University and 14 for Gangubai Hangal University.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, reacting about the cabinet sub-committee formed to study the finances of universities headed by Deputy Chief Minister <br />D K Shivakumar, Dr Sudhakar said, “The committee had convened three meetings but not yet submitted any recommendations. It will soon submit the recommendations.”</p>