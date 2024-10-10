Home
No grace marks for SSLC from this year, says Karnataka Education minister

'There is no fear among students on the reforms we have made and there is no need for grace marks,' Madhu Bangarappa said.
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:28 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 02:28 IST
