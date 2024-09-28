'No irregularities happened in MUDA during my term,' says Karnataka minister Byrathi Suresh

Mysuru: Karnataka Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that there have been no irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), since he became Urban Development Minister.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday in the wake of the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police in Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, he said that the issue of FIR was not a surprise, as it follows the order of the special court for cases involving elected representatives in Bengaluru.
“We will face the case legally. In fact, I did not even discuss the issue with the CM. I just had breakfast with him and left. There is no truth in the talks that the CM is facing problems due to me. One should see to whose term, the irregularities trace their origin to,” Byrathi Suresh said.
To a question on his trip to Madikeri, he said that he does not have anything to do with the alleged MUDA scam. “I am feeling a little ill. So, I am going there for some relaxation,” he said.
Published 28 September 2024, 08:25 IST