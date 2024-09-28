'No irregularities happened in MUDA during my term,' says Karnataka minister Byrathi Suresh

Mysuru: Karnataka Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that there have been no irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), since he became Urban Development Minister.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday in the wake of the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police in Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, he said that the issue of FIR was not a surprise, as it follows the order of the special court for cases involving elected representatives in Bengaluru.