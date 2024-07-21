No negligence or delay in rescue operation, says Karnataka CM as landslide kills at least seven

Asked whether unscientific road work may have caused the landslide, he said the work was done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"After the rescue operation is completed, we will look into the matter and if anyone is wrong action will be taken against them....I will also speak to the Union Road Transport Minister to set right the road work and take action against those responsible."

To a question about a lorry driver from Kerala missing after his truck was caught in the massive landslide and officials and media from that state reportedly accusing the Karnataka government of taking too long for the rescue work, Siddaramaiah said his government has not caused any delay.