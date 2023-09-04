No one can eradicate Sanatan Dharma: K S Eshwarappa lashes out against Udhayanidhi's statement

Not just Udhayanidhi Stalin, even if his father and forefathers join hands, they cannot eradicate Sanatan Dharma, said former Karnataka minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Eshwarappa said, "unfit people" and "demons" speak like this. “Earlier also, some people have spoken in this manner. While they are mortals, Sanatan or Hindu Dharma is immortal. It has withstood the onslaught of many invaders and fanatic religions. This nation has survived, only because of Dharma,” he said.
He was reacting to the comments of Udhayanidhi, who said: “Sanatana is like malaria, dengue and Corona and so, it must be eradicated and not just opposed”.
Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking votes from the people of a particular community with folded hands to defeat MP Prathap Simha, Eshwarappa said, “He has appealed to the people in a Muslims majority area. Pity that he is in such a pathetic situation. This time also, Simha will be elected as MP of Mysuru-Kodagu and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister. Siddaramaiah and his coterie will be left appeasing the minorities”.
“The present Congress government in Karnataka has not given anything for the development of the State. It has not sanctioned any funds for the projects implemented by our earlier BJP government. Karnataka’s development is hindered by the freeby guarantees. I have nothing to say for Siddaramaiah. I only pray to god, to give him wisdom,” Eshwarappa said.