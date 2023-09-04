No one can eradicate Sanatan Dharma: K S Eshwarappa lashes out against Udhayanidhi's statement

Not just Udhayanidhi Stalin, even if his father and forefathers join hands, they cannot eradicate Sanatan Dharma, said former Karnataka minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Eshwarappa said, "unfit people" and "demons" speak like this. “Earlier also, some people have spoken in this manner. While they are mortals, Sanatan or Hindu Dharma is immortal. It has withstood the onslaught of many invaders and fanatic religions. This nation has survived, only because of Dharma,” he said.

He was reacting to the comments of Udhayanidhi, who said: “Sanatana is like malaria, dengue and Corona and so, it must be eradicated and not just opposed”.