No plan to set up new liquor outlets in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

He said, BJP and JD(S) alliance is unethical and JD(S) which claims to be a secular party is losing its hold in the state. So it joined hands with BJP for its political existence.

Referring to Shivamogga violence, he said, some miscreants have hurled stones at Eid-Milad procession in Shivamogga. Police have been directed to find out the culprits and bring them to justice.

Law is equal for all irrespective of their caste, religion. What fact has BJP discovered there? he questioned.

He said the Centre had promised that the Upper Bhadra project would be declared as a national project. It had even announced a grant of Rs 5,300 crore in the budget. So, the Centre must release grants to the state government as promised in the budget. The state government has written a letter to the Centre in this regard urging the authorities concerned to release Rs 5,300 crore to Karnataka.