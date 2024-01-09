No proposal to create three DyCM posts in Karnataka: Kharge

Kalaburagi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that there is no proposal to create three deputy chief minister posts in Karnataka.

Addressing a presser here on Tuesday, he termed the reports of the same as mere speculations and added that the main focus of Congress is to provide good governance in Karnataka.

"The matter with regard to creation of three DCM posts should not come up at the time of elections. Our priority is to resolve the problems of the people. The government should pay attention to the implementation of all five guarantees schemes launched by it. We should not give room for any speculation until we reach our goal", he said.