No question of defending Prajwal Revanna, will take 'merciless action' if charges proved: Kumaraswamy

Asked about Prajwal's whereabouts, Kumaraswamy said, "What should I say, if you ask me? Will he ask me and go anywhere...They, the government will take action."

To a question whether he had no prior information about what was happening, he said, "Where did we know about the matter? They (Revanna family) are separate. If it had come to our notice we could have taken action and stopped this embarrassment from happening. This matter is about an individual's background. Can we watch where he goes or comes every day? Is it in our hands?"

News reports, however, said that the BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra was made aware of the allegations against Prajwal Revanna when there were talks that an alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) was to be formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.