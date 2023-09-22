No shortage of water for Mysuru cities and towns as of now: Minister B S Suresh

There is no shortage for drinking water in the cities and towns of Mysuru as of now, said Urban Development and Town Planning Minister B S Suresh, on Friday. The department has already released Rs 30 crore to the deputy commissioners, to be used for the repair of borewells, supplying water through tankers to affected areas and others, he further added.

Speaking to reporters before participating in the progress review meeting at the ZP Hall in Mysuru, he said. "Stern action would be taken if any irregularities are found in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority or any other authority. We will not allow anyone to encroach even one inch of government land", he said.

Commenting on the MCC election, Suresh said that the process has begun. There was a little confusion over the reservation and it would be resolved. The election will be held on time, he assured.

Reacting to BJP's allegations that the Congress government has burdened the people with additional tax, Suresh denied it and said, "We have not been demanding 40 per cent commission like the previous BJP government. But they have been levelling unnecessary allegations, for not being able to get the commission, he criticised.